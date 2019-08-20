ITOCO INC: Itoco Completes Review Of Best-Practice Technologies And Methodologies For High-Quality CBD Oil Extraction

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / ITOCO Inc. ("ITOCO" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a review of the state of the art for technologies and methodologies as it pertains to extracting CBD oil from Cannabis plant matter.

The subjects of this review ranged from solvents and temperatures to use in the initial extraction wash, to different filtration methods and options, to distillation and/or purification methods and technologies.

An internal recommendation for technologies and methodologies has been reached and shared with the management team and this will form the basis for the procurement of technologies to be used in a planned experimentation and quality-testing lab.

This lab, and its results, will form the technological basis for how ITOCO plans to scale its extraction operations in the future, which will allow ITOCO to quickly build, and later backstop, its revenue generation from CBD oil distillate and isolate.

This review was produced by ITOCO's CTO, Mr. Greg Marlin, who will also be spearheading the technology procurement for the lab and the creation of the extraction process tracking software.

ITOCO has entered into a number of joint venture production agreements in Colombia, which have been outlined in several previous press releases. This will give the company a diverse base of raw material suppliers to solidify the firms vertically integrated approach to CBD production, processing, and distribution to the Latin market.

ITOCO is advancing toward its goal of bringing high quality ITOCO branded CBD products to Latin America.

ABOUT ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in processing, distributing, and producing medical cannabis in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. The ITOCO management team has many years combined experience in business management and execution, raising capital and public company governance. ITOCO INC. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

ITOCO INC.

Michael Paul

ir@itoco.net

+1 (905) 829-5000

SOURCE: ITOCO INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556695/Itoco-Completes-Review-Of-Best-Practice-Technologies-And-Methodologies-For-High-Quality-CBD-Oil-Extraction