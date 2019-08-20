

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK manufacturing orders decreased at a slower pace in August, the Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Tuesday.



The order book balance rose to -13 percent in August from -34 percent in July. Likewise, the export order book balance improved to -15 percent from -32 percent.



Manufacturers expect to keep output prices in the next three months broadly unchanged - the lowest balance since February 2016.



Anna Leach, CBI deputy chief economist, said, 'Despite signs of stabilisation in the data this month, UK manufactures remain on the receiving end of a double whammy: the slowdown in the global economy and Brexit uncertainty.'



'Trade tensions between nations such as China and the US only exacerbate the demand uncertainty facing UK manufacturers.'



