Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2H5LX ISIN: US81141R1005 Ticker-Symbol: 931 
Tradegate
20.08.19
14:54 Uhr
27,795 Euro
-4,785
-14,69 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SEA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEA LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,585
28,760
15:05
27,870
28,655
15:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEA LTD
SEA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEA LTD ADR27,795-14,69 %