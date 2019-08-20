The "UK e-fulfilment: Market Insight Report 2018-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market covers the provision of fulfilment services to internet retailers in the UK.
- It includes both pure-play on-line retailers and multi-channel traditional store-based retailers which also have an online presence; increasingly this is all major retailers.
- It also includes both outsourced fulfilment and fulfilment activities carried out by the retailer in house
It does not include fulfilment of purely digital products such as software, travel tickets or music and video via electronic downloads. It also excludes grocery, for which there are distinct supply chains operated in-house by the major chains and on-line specialist, Ocado.
As internet shopping continues to grow, so the fulfilment of its orders continues to be a growth market in contrast to the maturity of many segments of the logistics industry.
We quantify the e-fulfilment market size and historical growth rates while reviewing key factors behind these figures.
We also carry out an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth including the macroeconomic environment, internet retail sales, basket sizes, return rates, the level of cross-border shopping and logistics supplier innovation.
The report covers the development and growth of the market since 2012 and provides forecasts up to 2022. It includes:
- Description of trends in the market such as warehouse price increases, development of systems and robotics
- Analysis of market drivers, which form the basis for our forecasts
- Profiles of a wide range of e-fulfilment providers
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this report
- What does the report contain?
- Who is it useful for?
- What are the sources and methodology?
2. Summary
- Market context and trends
- Competitive Landscape
- Outlook
- About the author: 2017 Parcels Logistics Research Programme
- About the author: recent parcels, transport and logistics consulting experience
- About the author: example parcels/delivery research and consulting clients
- Contents
- List of charts and tables
3. UK e-fulfilment Market Overview
- Description
- Characteristics of the market
- Segments
- Specific requirements for clothing
- Low entry barriers for serving small customers
- Scale necessary to serve large e-retailers
- At the low end, gross margins are higher but offset by customer management costs
- Arrangements may be on a pay-per-use, closed or open book basis
- The desire of start-ups to outsource
- Switching barriers exist but do not prevent switching
- The high importance of IT systems
- Cost pressures from the consumer down the supply chain
- High returns rates
- Transport management
4. Market trends
- Increasing internationalisation of e-commerce
- Technological and process innovations
- Marketplace/shopping cart integrations
- E-fulfilment systems
- Parcel shops/lockers
- Click and collect multichannel retailing
- E-fulfilment developed in-house when e-retailers have the capacity
5. Market Size and Growth
- Key inputs and assumptions
1. Internet retail
2. of sales by UK internet retailers which are to overseas customers
3. Average basket size and volume of transactions
4. Return rates
5. Cost of handling returned items.
- Market size and segmentation
- Warehousing vs. transport
- Core services vs. returns
- Domestic vs. international
6. Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Major logistics groups
- Medium-sized logistics service providers
- Providers targeting smaller customers
- Competitor benchmarking
- Revenue
- Growth
- Margins
7. Profiles Major logistics groups
- DHL
- Kuehne Nagel
- Wincanton
- XPO Logistics
- Profiles Medium-sized logistics service providers
- Allport Cargo Services
- Amethyst Group
- Clipper Logistics
- CML
- Dalepak
- Delamode
- iForce
- International Logistics Group
- James James
- Prolog (Promotional Logistics Limited)
- SEKO Logistics Group
- Spark Response
- Torque
- Unipart Logistics (UTL)
8. Profiles Providers targeting smaller customers
- Amazon (Fulfilled by Amazon FBA)
- Cloud Fulfilment
- Royal Mail
- Example e-fulfilment contracts
- Market, driver and segment forecasts
- e-fulfilment market growth
9. Driver forecasts
1. Internet retail
2. of sales by UK internet retailers which are to overseas customers
3. Average basket size and volume of transactions
4. Return rates
- Forecasts by segment
- Risks to the forecast
- List of abbreviations
