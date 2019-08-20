Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance Welcomes Shelby Chase and Mike Peterson

National Transportation Lender Expands Customer Service and Syndication Teams

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is pleased to announce and welcome Shelby Chase as Customer Solutions Manager and Mike Peterson as Director of Syndication.

Shelby Chase joins Crossroads with a wealth of valuable experience in process integration and data integrity initiatives. Shelby has a background in public accounting and financial services in New Orleans, Louisiana. As Customer Solutions Manager, Shelby will be responsible for elevating customer experiences as well as streamlining internal processes.

Mike Peterson joins Crossroads with over 10 years of experience managing credit and syndication operations in previous roles. As Director of Syndication, Mike will support the company's growth by broadening market presence and proficiency.

Crossroads continues to expand its capabilities with key hires in several areas, including the recent addition of a Marketing Analyst to support our Digital Marketing team.

"With this valuable talent acquisition, we're enhancing the capabilities of our business." says Howard Shiebler, the company's president. "We're excited to see what we can accomplish with this diverse group of experts."

About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Founded in 2006, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is your professional partner in the transportation industry. We listen to our customers, work to understand their needs and strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital and positively impacts their business. Our expertise in underwriting, collateral evaluation and asset re-marketing facilitate solutions that maximize the competitive advantages of our customers in the market. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com

