IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, and Custodia Technology, a communications compliance solution specialist, announce today Custodia's integration with IPC's BlueWave Application Development Platform. The new Custodia-BlueWave interoperability will enable financial organizations to harmonize voice and data management, as well as greatly increase efficiencies, across their individual compliance estate.

"There has been considerable change to regulatory standards at the same time that vendors have become more fragmented in their product offerings and service delivery," said Chris Hartley, Chief Executive Officer, Custodia. "We listened to what our clients have been asking for and continue to build a strong, independent 360-degree delivery model, around centralization of management of the voice recording estate, with a focus on automation."

The collaboration will allow Custodia to add more bespoke software solutions, integrated within BlueWave, to improve voice and data capture and retention strategies so that clients are better positioned to achieve compliance with the latest financial regulatory requirements. BlueWave is designed for integration with IPC's industry-leading Unigy platform, the heart of IPC's trading ecosystem, boasting more than 6,400 financial institutions. BlueWave facilitates rapid application development for deeper insights into the trading workflow.

"The global financial markets are moving toward a model favoring more open and integrated systems," said Joseph Pickel, Vice President of Product Strategy, IPC. "Collaboration with other pioneers in regulatory compliance makes the IPC ecosystem stronger, which is why we're so excited to debut today's new working relationship."

About Custodia Technology:

Custodia Technology is a global organization headquartered in Americas, with regional offices in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. As the global experts in financial compliance, Custodia's sole focus is within the financial vertical market, specializing in regulatory compliance and its technologies.

Custodia provides full end-to-end solutions for the compliance estate and in addition to independently supporting best-in-class vendor technologies, it provides its own financial sector software solutions, with a teamed approach to support and training, covering more than 100 countries.

Learn more about Custodia at https://custodiatechnology.com.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

