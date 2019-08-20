Justin Rath Announces The Investor Academy's 7 Day All Access Pass Special

This technology is renowned as one of the more vigorous learning platforms in the world as their Forex mastery course is only one of the resources provided to its students when it comes to learning the skill of day trading the Forex markets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / The Investor Academy, is known as one of the largest day-trading education platforms in the world.

The academy itself has already been featured on Yahoo Finance after it reached a major milestone of 50,000 students in early 2019. The Investor Academy has enabled all of its students to achieve financial freedom through day-trading the Forex market.

The Investor Academy

The Investor Academy was founded on the premise of providing individuals with the opportunity to achieve financial freedom through day trading, regardless of one's experience. The training is meant to equip each and every student with the ability to walk away from the academy as an independent day trader who can take this skill with them for the rest of their lives.

Free Enrollment

Due to the large numbers of students enrolled, The Investor Academy was forced to close down enrollment for months before recent reopening the academy for enrollment. The academy is currently offering a 7 Day All Access Pass to all new users where new students will have access to every single product within the academy's learning platform (essentially a try before you buy).

The 7 Day Access Pass gives new users access to the academy's video-based beginner, intermediate, & advanced training, access to the student discussion room, as well as access the academy's Live Trade Room.

Signing Up

If interested in enrolling for the 7 day free trial, users can enroll by signing up on the academy's website. Unlike other free trial courses, The Investor Academy's 7 day free trial does not require any credit card information or any other payment method as they are looking for students who solely want to commit themselves to learning this skill.

Once signed up, users should receive an email containing a unique login that will grant them access to the academy. The 7 day free trial starts once the individual log into their dashboard.

The Investor Academy has provided insight into trading for years now and they continue to add some of the top investors in the industry. The academy is expected to receive a high number of applicants, which is why The Investor Academy recommends taking advantage of the 7 day free offer before enrollment reaches maximum capacity.

Contact Information:

The Investor Academy

info@theinvestoracademy.com

www.theinvestoracademy.com

SOURCE: The Investor Academy

