The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 20 August 2019 *Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan'* *Consolidated financial results * *for the six month ended 30 June 2019* Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank") (LSE: HSBK) releases its condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019. *Consolidated income statements* *1H *1H *Y-o-Y, *2Q *1**Q 2019* *Q-o-Q, *2Q 2018* *Y-o-Y,%* 2019* 2018* %* 2019* %* _Interest income_ 356,084 334,739 6.4% 179,901 176,183 2.1% 171,006 5.2% _Interest expense_ (165,82 (170,33 (2.6%) (82,250 (83,574) (1.6%) (82,713) (0.6%) 4) 0) ) *Net interest income before credit loss expense* *190,26 *164,40 *15.7%* *97,651 *9**2**,**609* *5.4%* *88,**293* *1**0.6%* 0* 9* * _Fee and commission income_ 57,684 54,386 6.1% 30,711 26,973 13.9% 28,012 9.6% _Fee and commission expense_ (24,756 (17,973 37.7% (13,236 (11,520) 14.9% (8,293) 59.6% ) ) ) *Net fee and commission income* *32,928 *36,413 *(9.6%)* *1**7** *15**,**453* *13.1%* *1**9**,** *(**11**.4%**)* * * ,4**75* 719* Insurance income(1) 3,142 1,788 75.7% 2,299 843 172.7% 1,496 53.7% FX operations(2) 32,479 (5,062) 8.4x 15,281 17,198 (11.1%) (60,487) 125.3% Loss from derivative operations and securities (3) (20,090 31,723 (163.3%) (6,595) (13,495) 51.1% 74,269 (108.9%) ) Share in profit of associate and other income 20,781 22,931 (9.4%) 11,554 9,227 25.2% 15,618 (26.0%) Credit loss expense (4) (12,686 (22,876 (44.5%) (3,615) (9,071) (60.1%) (24,015) (84.9%) ) ) Recoveries of other credit loss expense (2,081) 2,347 (188.7%) (1,776) (305) 5.8x 992 (2.8x) Operating expenses (63,265 (99,245 (36.3%) (33,129 (30,136) 9.9% (63,548)(6 (47.9%) ) )(5) ) ) Income tax expense (17,239 (57,197 (69.9%) (9,418) (7,821) 20.4% (47,038) (80.0%) ) ) Profit from discontinued operations - 9,974 - - - 7,389 - Non-controlling interest in net income - (969) - - - (11,433) - *Net income* *164,22 *86,174 *90.6%* *89,72* *74**,**502* *20.4%* *24,121* *3**.**7x* 9* * *7* *Net interest margin, p.a.* *5.1%* *4.8%* *5.1%* *5.0%* *5.1%* *Return on average equity, p.a.* *29.8%* *20.4%* *32.5%* *26.8%* *11.4%* *Return on average assets, p.a.* *3.7%* *2.1%* *4.0%* *3.3%* *1.2%* *Cost-to-income ratio* *23.1%* *38.3%* *22.3%* *2**4**.**1**%* *44.6%* *Cost of risk on loans to customers, p.a.* *0.5%* *0.9%* *0.3%* *0.**6**%* *2.**4**%* KZT mln 1) insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurance premiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments, insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents); 2) net gain on foreign exchange operations; 3) net loss from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and net realised gain financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI); 4) total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from credit institutions, debt securities at amortized cost and at FVTOCI and other assets. 5) including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 30.3bn 6) including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 28.5bn *Net income* increased to KZT 89.7bn for 2Q 2019 compared to KZT 24.1bn for 2Q 2018 mainly due to loss from impairment of non-financial assets for KZT 28.5bn in 2Q 2018, as well as Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) de-recognition of tax loss carry forward of KZT 43.3bn in 2Q 2018 due to the merger into Halyk Bank. *Interest income *increased to KZT 179.9bn for 2Q 2019 compared to KZT 171.0bn for 2Q 2018 mainly as a result of increase in average balances of interest-earning assets. *Interest expense* decreased slightly by 0.6% compared to 2Q 2018. *Net interest margin* increased to 5.1% p.a. for 2Q 2019 compared to 5.0% in 1Q 2019 mainly due to increase in share of placement of interest-bearing liabilities into interest-earning assets. *C**ost of risk *on loans to customers for 2Q 2019 was at 0.3% due to one-off repayments of large ticket problem loans. *Fee and commission income** for 2Q 2019 increased by 13.9% p.a. vs. 1Q 2019 as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking, mainly in payment card maintenance, as well as cash operations and bank transfers - settlements. Prior to the merger, the transfers within legal entities' current accounts in Halyk and KKB were treated as external transfers and relevant fees were applied. After the integration, the transfers between those current accounts are being treated as internal and therefore are free of charge. As a result, fees derived from Bank transfers - settlements decreased in 2Q 2019 vs. 2Q 2018. *Fee and commission expense* increased by 14.9% compared to 1Q 2019 mainly due to increased number of transactions of other banks' cards in the acquiring network of the Bank. *Other non-interest income *increased by 70.8% to KZT 48.7bn for 2Q 2019 vs. KZT 28.5bn for 1Q 2019 mainly due to lower loss from revaluation of swap with NBK, and higher insurance underwriting income as a result of increased number of attracted pension annuities by subsidiary company JSC Halyk Life. *Operating expenses *for 2Q 2019 decreased by 47.9% vs. 2Q 2018 mainly due to loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 28.5bn in 2Q 2018 and cost optimisation on the back of synergy effect from merger of KKB into the Bank. Operating expenses for 2Q 2019 increased by 9.9% vs. 1Q 2019 mainly due to the indexation of salaries and other employee benefits starting from 1 March, 2019. The Bank's *cost-to-income* ratio decreased to 22.3% compared to 44.6% for 2Q 2018 on the back of lower operating expenses and higher operating income in 2Q 2019 vs. 2Q 2018. *Operating income* increased by 4.1% vs. 2Q 2018 mainly due to increase in net interest income. * Starting from 1Q 2019 the portion of fees relating to payment card operations, which was previously accounted within cash operations and bank transfers, are represented as fees derived from payment card operations. Figures for 2Q 2018 were recalculated accordingly. *S**t**atement of financial position review* KZT mln *3**0**-**Jun**-19* *31-March-19* *Change* *31-**Dec**-18* *Change *Change YTD**,* *Q-o-Q, , abs* *%* %* *Total *9**,**059**,**149* *8,864,688* *2.2%* *8,**959**,**02 *1**00, *1**.**1**%* assets* 4* 125* Cash and 2,224,142 1,603,235 38.7% 1,870,879 353,263 18.9% reserves Amounts 51,357 49,585 3.6% 55,035 (3,678) (6.7%) due from credit institut ions T-bills 1,817,083 2,388,242 (23.9%) 2,226,320 (409,23 (18.4%) & NBK 7) notes Other 900,282 842,740 6.8% 782,356 117,926 15.1% securiti es & derivati ves _Gross 3,909,256 3,834,366 2.0% 3,890,872 18,384 0.5% loan portfoli o_ _Stock (416,681) (413,564) 0.8% (409,793) 6,888 1.7% of provisio ns_ Net loan 3,492,575 3,420,802 2.1% 3,481,079 11,496 0.3% portfoli o Assets 55,990 56,362 (0.7%) 56,129 (139) (0.2%) held for sale Other 517,720 503,722 2.8% 487,226 30,494 6.3% assets *Total *7,**931**,554* *7,714,905* *2.8%* *7,**893**,**37 *38,**1 *0**.**5**%* liabilit 8* 76* ies * Total 6,220,463 6,385,098 (2.6%) 6,526,930 (306,46 (4.7%) deposits 7) , includin g:

