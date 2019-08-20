Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Announces Q2 2019 Results

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT)

Q2 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

MTS Group - Key figures (RUB bln) Q2

2019 Q2

2018 Change, % Revenue 125.1 114.3 9.4% of which: Russia 115.3 106.4 8.4% OIBDA 56.1 53.9 4.1% of which: Russia 52.3 51.1 2.3% Operating profit 29.1 27.6 5.5% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 12.7 14.3 -11.0% Cash CAPEX 22.7 17.6 29.1% Net debt [1] 310.1 194.5 59.4% Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA [2] 1.6x 1.1x n/a H1 2019 highlights H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % Operating cash flow 4.9 70.1 -93.1% Free cash flow -32.9 30.8 n/a Free cash flow excl. SEC/DOJ payment 22.7 30.8 -26.3%

Alexey Kornya, President & CEO, commented on the results:

"We are happy to be entering the second half of the year having delivered another quarter of strong performance in Q2. Our total Group revenue was up 9.4% year-over-year, reaching 125.1 billion rubles. Moreover, we saw solid OIBDA growth of 4.1% year-over-year, reaching 56.1 billion rubles-with all of our geographic markets supporting earnings growth.

We also continue to make progress on our transformation, including taking steps to better align our organizational structure with our long-term ambitions. In our core telecommunications business, we are staying laser focused on operational rigor and lean management, while maintaining our flexibilty to pivot and adapt as needed to the evolving competitive landscape. To foster growth within our digital ecosystem, we are allocating top talent into emerging segments and more clearly structuring our new business lines. By better equipping and empowering our product teams, we can move faster in developing, launching, and scaling the new digital services that will power our future growth.

At the halfway point, I am encouraged by our year-to-date performance and proud of the entire MTS team for what we have achieved so far in 2019. Given our strong H1 results and increased visibility in H2, we are raising our full-year guidance to 4-6% growth in revenue, and low-single-digit growth in OIBDA. Looking ahead, I am confident in our team, our mission, and our continuing capability to grow our business for the benefit of our shareholders."

More information at: http://ir.mts.ru/investors/financial-center/financial-results/default.aspx

[1] Excluding lease obligations

[2] Excluding the effects of new IFRS 9, 15, and 16 standards

SOURCE: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC