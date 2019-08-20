SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Equipment Finance Industry Procurement Intelligence Report.

Buyers from sectors such as transportation, construction, agriculture, IT, and industrial manufacturing are leveraging equipment financial services to upgrade their machinery by receiving complete financing without any down payment. Other benefits, such as management of cash flow and tax advantages, will also draw investments from these sectors into the equipment finance industry. The proliferation of SMEs who prioritize access to an assured capital flow will also play another key factor to propel the spend growth in the equipment finance industry.

In terms of regional spend growth, North America is dominating the industry and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Anticipations of modernization of the public infrastructure in the US will drive the infrastructure construction industry to invest in the equipment finance industry in the region. The authorities in the US is expected to invest approximately USD 4.5 trillion to upgrade the infrastructure in the years to come. Meanwhile, in APAC, government authorities are taking initiatives to promote the mining industry to capitalize on the abundant metals and minerals resources present in the region. This will also act as a major source of investment in the equipment finance industry in APAC during the forecast period.

This equipment finance industry procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for equipment financing services. This procurement report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"Buyers are advised to calculate the difference in the procurement cost of equipment while leasing and while buying the same by using discounted cash flow analysis," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This equipment finance industry procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Service provider's technology adoption will drive category growth

Use of online and mobile-based platforms is expected to drive the category spend

Get the full procurement intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional servicescategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Equipment finance industry

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our procurement intelligence reports?

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our equipment finance industry procurement intelligence report?

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the procurement intelligence report,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

