The global HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) inhibitors market is expected to post a CAGR close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Usually, HER2 regulates cell growth, survival, and differentiation through multiple signal transduction pathways. It also contributes to cellular proliferation and differentiation. However, the overexpression of HER2 causes several cancers, including breast cancer, gastric cancer, and ovarian cancer. For instance, the amplification or overexpression of HER2 occurs in approximately 16-30% of the breast cancer cases and 10-30% of the gastric cancer cases. Therefore, the high prevalence of HER2-related cancers, including breast cancer and gastric cancer, is expected to increase the demand for HER2 inhibitors during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, patient assistance programs, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) Inhibitors Market 2019-2023: Patient Assistance Programs

Currently, pharmaceutical sponsors are providing several patient assistance programs to reduce the cost burden on patients. For instance, Roche is providing several patient assistance programs, such as Herceptin Access Solutions and PERJETA Financial Assistance, for Herceptin and other oncology drugs. Similarly, Pfizer has introduced Pfizer Oncology Together, a program that offers personalized support to patients. With this program, eligible, commercially insured patients do not have to pay for VIZIMPRO. Such patient assistance programs will increase patient adherence to HER2 inhibitors, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from patient assistance programs, the introduction of new diagnostics for breast cancer and strategic alliances are some other factors that will drive market growth during the forecast period.," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) Inhibitors Market 2019-2023: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) inhibitors market by product (monotherapy and combination therapy) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region and Asian region are expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in the sale of approved HER2 inhibitors owing to the high prevalence of breast cancer.

