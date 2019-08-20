Arm:

What: Now in its 15th year, Arm TechCon 2019, will explore three emergent technologies, AI, 5G, and a secure IoT, all of which are converging to enable more meaningful data insights and fuel a shift into the New Era of Total Compute. At the epicenter of this convergence is the Arm ecosystem who will be showcasing technologies spanning multiple sectors including mobile, infrastructure, automotive, and more. This year, attendees can expect:

Arm and automotive industry leaders to share insights on progress in developing safe, autonomous vehicle platforms.

Details on how Arm's Total Compute vision for addressing the modern compute demands of AI and 5G go beyond CPU.

How Arm's IoT offerings are enabling customers to securely scale IoT deployments and unlock new business value from the combination of physical and digital data.

Forward-looking insights from Arm technical leaders on a range of topics including transistor scaling, neural networking, and security.

More than 100 companies from the Arm ecosystem will discuss, debate, and display how the industry is scaling the power of compute safely and securely, from edge to cloud.

Arm TechCon 2019 will feature keynotes from Arm senior executives and industry experts including:

Arm CEO, Simon Segars

Facebook vice president and head of silicon and technology engineering, Dr. Sha Rabii, Ph.D.

Mapbox CEO, Eric Gundersen

Renowned 'White Hat' hacker and Cruise Automation principal autonomous vehicle security architect, Charlie Miller

Arm senior vice president and general manager for Automotive and IoT, Dipti Vachani

Arm senior vice president and general manager for Infrastructure, Drew Henry

Arm vice president of technology for IoT Services Group, Kazuki Ohta

Arm fellows Peter Greenhalgh, Greg Yeric and Ian Bratt

Who: Attendees will include CPU and GPU architects, SoC designers, and hardware and software developers from the world's largest compute ecosystem.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8 Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Register here.

Where: San Jose McEnery Convention Center (SJCC), 150 W San Carlos St., San Jose, CA 95113

Program Details: Arm TechCon 2019 provides more than 60 hours of technical learning and seven technical tracks which reflect the areas of innovation for Arm-based solutions:

AI and Machine Learning

Automotive, Industrial and Functional Safety

Cloud to Edge Infrastructure

Trust and Security

Connected Devices and Cloud Services

Embedded Software Development

Chip Design Methodology

