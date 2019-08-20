The award recognises PFaroe's market-leading capabilities, growth and dedication to innovation, which has had a transformative impact on the pensions and investment industry.

RiskFirst has won the award of the UK's Most Reputable Risk Reporting Solution as part of CEO Monthly's 2019 Business Elite programme for its market-leading asset, liability and risk management technology platform, PFaroe.

CEO Monthly's Business Elite programme recognises the outstanding achievements made by leading firms and individuals from across the globe that have dedicated themselves to innovating, growing and succeeding. Winners are handpicked by CEO Monthly'sin-house research team based on comprehensive analysis and research methods.

PFaroe is an all-encompassing holistic, cross-balance sheet risk management tool, delivering detailed analysis on both liabilities and assets. Uniquely, PFaroe centres upon the needs and objectives of the end asset owner, allowing asset managers to analyse cross-balance sheet risk using tools such as VaR and 'what if' stress-testing.

Emily Corner, Media Executive, CEO Monthly, said: "RiskFirst has shown true dedication to innovation and developing its risk reporting solution PFaroe, providing exceptional services to the global investment markets and delivering added value to their clients. RiskFirst's technology is having a transformative impact on the pensions and investment industry and I look forward to seeing what the future holds. I would like to personally congratulate them on their award win within our programme."

Matthew Seymour, CEO of RiskFirst, commented: "Our technology has become the solution of choice for UK and US asset owners, asset managers and consultants, and we recognise that preserving our position as a market leader requires ongoing innovation in order to provide the best solutions to our clients. Innovation is an integral component of RiskFirst, and this award is testament to our continued efforts to deliver cutting-edge capabilities and ensure our technology evolves to meet the needs of our valued clients."

RiskFirst is a financial technology company providing modern technology solutions to Asset Owners, Consultants, Insurers and Asset Managers to help grow and improve their business. Its core product PFaroe is web-based, available anytime and anywhere, and allows users to evaluate risk from multiple perspectives and perform real-time scenario stress testing. Initially targeted to defined benefit pension plans, it is now the market leader in the UK and the US. Over 3,000 plans with more than $1.4tn in assets are now modelled on the PFaroe platform. RiskFirst has also recently launched a global fixed income attribution solution, which recognizes the differing objectives, timeframes and opportunity set of each user.

