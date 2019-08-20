The global cosmetic surgery market size is poised to grow by USD 10.56 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic surgeries. Also, the growing incidence of medical conditions that require cosmetic procedures will further boost the growth of the cosmetic surgery market.

The demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic surgeries is increasing as these surgeries involve the use of techniques that cause less damage to the body when compared with conventional procedures such as open surgeries. Further, new and more advanced technologies such as laser techniques are being adopted for facial cosmetic procedures. Minimally invasive procedures are also being adopted due to the minimal discomfort, shorter hospital stays, and long-term success rate.

The adoption of cosmetic surgeries has increased significantly over the years among individuals who suffer from obesity to remove unwanted fat and alter and improve body shape. Thus, the growing adoption of cosmetic surgeries for medical conditions such as obesity will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

ALLERGAN

Bausch Health

Galderma laboratories

Hologic Inc.

Merz Pharma

Market Segmentation by Type:

The cosmetic surgery market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Non-surgical procedures

Surgical procedures

Key Regions for the cosmetic surgery Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

