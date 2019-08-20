Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market to Reach a Market Size of $72.5 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, published by KBV research, The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size is expected to reach $72.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 38.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Improvements in EV techniques are helping to have a wide range of EV models on the market. Charging infrastructure has advanced with an increase in the number of EVs to construct a sustainable in-country transport facility. EV consumers need infrastructure services that enable ordinary and rapid charging, and access to public and private, own house, or apartment buildings needs to be facilitated. It is important to place a well-organized charging facility for a long-distance trip.
The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Fast Charger Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 48.6 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 46.5% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 46.3% during (2019 - 2025). In developed countries, charging stations for electric vehicles may not require much new infrastructure, less than providing a new alternative fuel over a new network. The stations can leverage the current widespread electrical grid and home recharging, which is an alternative to public recharging stations as mostly driving is local over short distances, which further decreases the need for mid-trip charging.
The CHAdeMO market would grow at a CAGR of 39.7 % during the forecast period. The Combined Charging System (CCS) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 42.6% during (2019 - 2025). The Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 36.5% during (2019 - 2025). Major automotive companies are investing strongly in the growth of EV charging stations and new techniques such as lithium-ion batteries, ultra-fast DC charging networks, independent park-and-charge and wireless charging to increase EV revenues.
The Commercial market would grow at a CAGR of 46.8 % during the forecast period. The Residential market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.5% during (2019 - 2025).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Tesla, Inc., General Motors Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ChargePoint, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Delta Electronics, Inc., Aptiv PLC and AeroVironment, Inc.
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation
By Charger Type
- Slow Charger
- Fast Charger
By Connector Type
- CHAdeMO
- Combined Charging System (CCS)
- Others
By Application
- Commercial
- Residential
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Norway
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- Tesla, Inc.
- General Motors Co.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- ChargePoint, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Aptiv PLC
- AeroVironment, Inc.
