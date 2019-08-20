Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.08.2019

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding resignation of member of the Supervisory Board

We hereby inform that, T. Lukoševicius, a member of Supervisory Board of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) 20 August 2019 submitted a notice of resignation of members of Supervisory Board of the Company as of 3 September 2019 (this day is the last day of the mandate).

It should be noted that, currently the Supervisory Board of the Company consists of 3 members, 2 of them are independent. After the resignation of T. Lukoševicius, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania will conduct the selection of new member of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board is elected by the General Meeting of Shareholders for 4 years. If individual members of the Supervisory Board are elected, they shall be elected only until the end of the term of office of the current Supervisory Board.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer,+370 694 80594


