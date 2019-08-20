Anzeige
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
19.08.19
08:00 Uhr
1,355 Euro
-0,005
-0,37 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,365
1,407
16:22
1,369
1,402
16:19
20.08.2019 | 16:01
(60 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 20

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of awards under the FirstGroup Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 August 2019, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, the Company granted nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company to the following Executive Directors:

DirectorNumber of shares under option

Mathew Gregory (Chief Executive) 1,079,748

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 765,175

LTIP awards will normally vest following the end of the three-year performance period commencing on 1 April 2019, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions relating to earnings per share ("EPS") growth, relative total shareholder return ("TSR") and road return on capital employed ("ROCE"), and provided participants remain in their roles within FirstGroup. The Remuneration Committee retains the discretion to alter the LTIP vesting outcome in light of the underlying performance of the Company during the performance period.

The awards granted to the Executive Directors are structured as nil-cost options and may be exercised for up to 12 months following vesting. The awards are subject to clawback and malus, and a two-year post vesting holding period, as per the rules of the LTIP.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

Enquiries:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
 Matthew Gregory
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost option to acquire shares under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil
1,079,748

d)Aggregated information

- Price

£0.00
e)Date of the transaction19 August 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
 Ryan Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost option to acquire shares under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil
765,175

d)Aggregated information

- Price

£0.00
e)Date of the transaction19 August 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2019 PR Newswire