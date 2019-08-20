FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of awards under the FirstGroup Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 August 2019, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, the Company granted nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company to the following Executive Directors:

DirectorNumber of shares under option

Mathew Gregory (Chief Executive) 1,079,748

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 765,175

LTIP awards will normally vest following the end of the three-year performance period commencing on 1 April 2019, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions relating to earnings per share ("EPS") growth, relative total shareholder return ("TSR") and road return on capital employed ("ROCE"), and provided participants remain in their roles within FirstGroup. The Remuneration Committee retains the discretion to alter the LTIP vesting outcome in light of the underlying performance of the Company during the performance period.

The awards granted to the Executive Directors are structured as nil-cost options and may be exercised for up to 12 months following vesting. The awards are subject to clawback and malus, and a two-year post vesting holding period, as per the rules of the LTIP.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

Enquiries:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Matthew Gregory 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost option to acquire shares under the LTIP

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) Nil

1,079,748



d) Aggregated information



- Price



£0.00 e) Date of the transaction 19 August 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Ryan Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93