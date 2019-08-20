Food Processing Suppliers Association: Pizzamakers Step Up to Support Production Line at Process Expo

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced support from several prominent bakery processors in putting on the live frozen pizza production line that will be on display on the PROCESS EXPO 2019 show floor during the event from October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place.

These processors, who have generously donated materials for the production line, include:

Miracapo Pizza

Nardone Bros. Pizza

Nation Pizza

TNT Crust

There will be live demonstrations of the pizza line, three times daily to show attendees the entire automated process from creation of the crust, through depositing of sauces and toppings and packaging of the finished product.

"It has been a pleasure to see our customers step up to support and embrace this project," said Tony Graves, Chairman of the FPSA Bakery Council. "Upon hearing some of our needs for this line, these processors did not hesitate to contribute because they see the value in what we are trying to do. These production lines highlight the latest innovations in processing and packaging technology and do so in live demonstrations with actual products for our attendee audience to see. It truly is a unique experience that processors don't get at other industry events."

"The Pizza Line is just one of the five lines that will be running at this year's PROCESS EXPO," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "The Production Lines at our last show were by far our most popular show floor activity and for this reason we have expanded them into other segments such as Pet Food and Dairy. Already we have received numerous inquiries regarding all of the lines, and we look forward to putting on these demonstrations each day as they capture the potential of the equipment far better than any static display could."

Attendance in the Frozen Pizza Production Line demonstrations is free of charge with PROCESS EXPO registration.

To register or for more information on attending the show please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Eliza Wetherill at eliza@fpsa.org or (720) 552-1494.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

