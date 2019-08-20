Digimax Global Solutions: DigiMax Partners with Structural-Impact Investor, Riccardo Segat, as a Strategic Investor of CDN $1.3 million into DigiMax in Two Phases

Mr. Segat To Replace Steven Glaser As Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc., (CSE:DIGI) now doing business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Partnership with Riccardo Segat based in London, UK. Mr. Segat is a developer, investor and operator of renewable energy projects around the globe.

As part of the Strategic Partnership, Mr. Segat is investing $1.3 million into DigiMax through a non-brokered private placement of 13,000,000 common shares to be issued by DigiMax at 10 cents per share (all Canadian Dollars). $650,000 of this amount has been received by DigiMax in the form of cash and an additional $650,000 of cash will be invested within 60 days. As a result of this, 6,500,000 of the shares have been delivered directly to Mr. Segat and the other 6,500,000 is in escrow pending receipt of the second cash payment.

Upon release of the escrow shares, Mr. Segat will own approximately 19.4% of the post-investment common shares outstanding totalling 67,090,909. No additional warrants are being issued in connection with this investment.

Mr. Segat will also take a seat on the Board of Directors of the Company, pending regulatory approval.

Mr. Segat, through his associated companies, has recently introduced a new venture named Regen Future Capital that has a mandate to develop 5.5 GW of renewable energy installations that will devote a substantial portion of the profits to invest into several forms of carbon capture projects such as reforestation in the Amazon and soil regeneration in the US converting farms from intensive to regenerative farming. This will result in a significant reduction in green house gases and recapture carbon back into the soil. In addition, Mr. Segat intends to create a technology platform that will agglomerate cutting edge technologies to produce clean fuels from plastic and reuse PET in a sustainable manner.

Mr. Segat is currently working on renewable energy projects in South America totaling US$5.5 billion to be funded through structured finance projects involving both debt and equity. DigiMax will directly assist with these projects on a standard fee basis, effective immediately, as part of a much larger set of projects Mr. Segat is seeking to install globally.

"We are very excited to be joining Mr. Segat in his global crusade to introduce highly profitable renewable energy projects of critical scale in line with ESG and SRI guidelines. This will result in a unprecedented regeneration of earth's resources back to its original state," said DigiMax CEO Chris Carl. "With more than 7 billion people living on this planet, we will never be able to prevent the use of the earth's resources, but continually finding and adopting technologies that regenerate the resources we do use is a critical component to the long-term survival of mankind. We believe that the model Mr. Segat has developed achieves this perfect balance - and in a manner that will make investment into their projects very attractive to any investor, fund, or family office that shares our concerns for the protection of the earth's resources. This is truly the best financial model we have seen to date that combines profitability with socially responsible projects. Further, having the opportunity to partner with Riccardo, who has more than 30 years of related banking and project development experience, truly makes Mr. Segat a critical strategic partner for DigiMax."

"DigiMax is fast becoming a global leader in a new world of registered dealers that understands the importance of combining socially responsible investing, digital securities, and the need to have a global footprint," said Riccardo Segat. "We are looking forward to working closely with our new partner to bring a form of investment opportunity to the world that can regenerate our planet's resources, while at the same time offer very attractive rates of returns to our investors. Investing, like environmental technologies, must be sustainable in the long term, and we believe this partnership offers this kind of long-term sustainability to large, and small-scale investors alike. As a team, we are about to revolutionise the benchmark for socially responsible investing."

The Company also wishes to thank Steven Glaser for his time and effort while serving on the Board of Directors since the creation of DigiCrypts in early 2018. Mr. Glaser has several competing claims on his time as Director or Officer of other companies and has elected to step down to facilitate the arrival of Mr. Segat. The Company wishes Mr. Glaser well in all future endeavours.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first global company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and to be approved by OSC in Ontario, Canada as an 'Exempt Market Dealer'.

DigiMax is currently seeking to become a registered dealer in several other countries and is developing a state-of-the-art platform with its partners to provide qualified investors preferred access to high quality digital security offerings in the rapidly growing Digital Security market.

DigiMax also assists companies to raise capital through traditional forms of securities.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence with joint venture partnerships already established in such important geographies as USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta with discussions or negotiations underway in several more.

About Riccardo Segat

Mr. Segat is an experienced Chief Executive Officer and serial entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the renewables and environment industry. Skilled in Entrepreneurship, International Business, Venture Capital, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Private Equity he is a strong business development professional with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) focused in Business Administration, Management and Operations from Università Commerciale 'Luigi Bocconi'.

Mr. Segat concentrates on developing and managing businesses and assets with high growth potential and strong, long-term contractual cash flow resulting in long-term recurring revenues. Mr Segat, and the investors in his ventures, are reinvesting a substantial portion of these profits into resource-regeneration projects that utilize leading-edge technologies to restore the quantity and quality of the earth's natural resources, while at the same time generating further profitability and asset growth for the company. Mr Segat believes that this is crucial to human-kind's existence.

Mr. Segat has built, and continues to build a global team of partners to develop, fund and operate these large-scale projects.

Contacts:

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax.global

David Posner

Chairman

647-985-6727

dposner@digimax.global

Greg Limon

VP, Business Development

Telegram: Greg Limon

glimon@digimax.global

Stan Milc

VP, Global Marketing

Telegram: @stanmilc

smilc@digimax.global

Sergey Shilnov

Chief Product Officer

Telegram: Sergey Shilnov

sshilnov@digimax.global

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding changing the Company's name.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: shareholders approving the change of name to DigiMax, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: Digimax Global Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556753/DigiMax-Partners-with-Structural-Impact-Investor-Riccardo-Segat-as-a-Strategic-Investor-of-CDN-13-million-into-DigiMax-in-Two-Phases