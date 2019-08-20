Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A14U12 ISIN: IE00BY9D5467 Ticker-Symbol: A60 
Tradegate
20.08.19
16:01 Uhr
145,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,69 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLERGAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLERGAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,00
146,00
18:05
144,00
145,00
18:02
20.08.2019 | 16:16
(110 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc

HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc

PR Newswire

London, August 20

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

  1. KEYINFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)HBK Investments L.P. on behalf of itself, its subadvisors and its managed funds
Company dealt inALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)US $0.0001 Ordinary Shares
Dateofdealing19 August 2019
  1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
  1. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities100 (0.00%)29,223 (0.00%)
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)5,217,155 (1.59%)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell37,200 (0.01%)36,000 (0.01%)
Total5,254,455 (1.60%)65,223 (0.01%)
  1. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities

(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

Ap20

  1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
  1. Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
  1. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g.CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)
Total Return SwapIncreasing long position27,155USD 159.3898
  1. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g.calloption		Writing,selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType,e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
  1. Exercising
Product name,
e.g.calloption		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)
  1. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Natureoftransaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPriceperunit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2.OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES

Date of disclosure20 August 2019
ContactnameJonathan Brown
Telephonenumber+44 (0)20 7659 1906
Ifa connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
Ifa connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name,
e.g.calloption		Written,or purchasedNumber of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relatesExercise price (Note 2)Type,e.g. American, European etc.Expiry date
Call OptionPurchased20,000USD 135American17 Jan 2020
Call OptionPurchased17,200USD 120American17 Jan 2020
Put OptionPurchased20,000USD 130American17 Jan 2020
Put OptionPurchased16,000USD 120American17 Jan 2020

Notes

  1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
  1. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.


© 2019 PR Newswire