Fastbase Inc.: Fastbase: Data Matters - Cultivated Data Matters Even More - Signals a New Gold Rush

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / A 2019 B2B Marketing Outlook report, launched by Dun & Bradstreet and Adweek, looks at how B2B brand marketers and their agencies are approaching data-driven marketing and advertising. The study also reviews how data can speed up B2B's longer buying cycle and provide insights into its more complicated customer journey. One key finding is that the big challenge with data is actually getting to it and using it. Asked about their top obstacles to data-driven marketing success, a third of marketers pointed to "siloed or inaccessible customer data."

According to "A Complete Guide to Data-Driven marketing" by PureB2B "Data-driven marketing is about responding to customer needs promptly based on buying behavior and data collected both online and offline. It can be used for building better relationships, promoting customer loyalty, and improving customer lifetime value."

Marketing needs to be data-driven to be effective. If you know your target user's behavior, goals and search criteria and then can identify key players in the company you can develop marketing campaigns that cater to their specific needs.

In a recent TechCrunch article, Bernard Moon defined "cultivated data" as existing data (i.e. ERP data, Google Analytics, public health data, inventory data) that is analyzed and developed into a more usable form than it was before. "This doesn't have to be the complex data sets using inordinate amounts of computing power that signifies 'big data,' he writes,"but approaches and techniques to data sets that previously weren't utilized. Cultivated data isn't always about volume, variety or velocity of data - it's more important for the output to be relevant and actionable." He refers to these trends and developments as "a harbinger that this space will be one of the major gold rushes."

Some companies will capitalize on the opportunity by providing gold prospectors with the means to mine. Web analytics companies, like Fastbase, Inc. are well-positioned. Fastbase analyzes over 8 billion website visitors from over 1,000,000 companies and top brands around the world and has been growing in popularity as businesses seek cultivated data. Fastbase takes analytical data from Google search and matches web visitor footprints with data from Fastbase's proprietary database - one of the most comprehensive business databases in the world providing not just data but 'cultivated data.'

