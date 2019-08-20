The Denturist Association of BC: Petition calls on the BC Government to modernize the Scope of Practice for Denturists

NANAIMO, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / The Denturist Association of BC (DABC) released a petition asking the Members of the BC Legislature to enact a new Health Professional Act (HPA) and modernize regulations guiding the provinces Denturists.

The petition in part states: Denturists are primary health care providers and are an integral part of the professional dental care team serving and protecting dental patients. Dental technology has advanced rapidly; however, the BC Denturist Scope of Practice has not changed in 20 years. Your petitioners respectfully request that the Honourable House modernize the Health Professions Act (HPA) as recommended in Part 2 of the Harry Cayton Report. And that the Denturist Scope of Practice be brought in-line with the regulations in other provinces.

The DABC has expressed concern that while other provincial legislatures in Canada have modernized the Scope of Practice for the denturist profession, successive British Columbia governments have failed to act. The association notes that change is long overdue. However, the DABC has been supportive of the current government action in the appointment of Mr. Harry Cayton who reviewed the College of Dental Surgeons of BC (CDBC) which is governed by the HPA that includes doctors, nurses, dentist and denturists. Mr. Cayton recommended a complete overhaul of BC's system for regulating health professionals.

The spokesperson for the DABC, Allan Boos stated, "Due to an archaic regulation system, roadblocks continue to restrict and impeded Denturists in their ability to deliver modern, technologically advanced treatments to clients. Our patients deserve better." Mr. Boos went on to say, "Denturists are primary health care providers with a license to serve the public directly - Denturist in Alberta have been safely delivering these services for 15 years."

Mr. Boos closed by stating that, "Modernizing the BC Denturist Scope of Practice promotes efficient patient care and stronger professional relationships among the entire oral health care team in BC."

The public is asked to support the Denturists of BC by signing the petition. The petition will be available at all Denturist offices throughout British Columbia, on the DABC website and on Facebook.

