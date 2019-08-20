Commercial Photography: Advertising Campaign Winning PR and Marketing Executive Heroes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / Marketing, PR and Advertising Executives in every industry have a secret underlying fear of their marketing and ad campaigns not succeeding the way they anticipated. It's a fear that keeps them up late at night. Looking bad in front of their company peers, corporate bosses and Chief Executive Officer is just not an option. There is a key solution to becoming the hero of every new campaign.

Casio America's Senior Director of PR and Marketing, Sue VanderSchans, was facing those same thoughts and challenges with a new campaign.

Headquartered in Dover, N.J., Casio America, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOY) in Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions, with the company valued at $2.9B.

Corporate Executives all want to be the hero of their company's new advertising and marketing campaigns.

"Being on the product side and having an artist being a representative of that product, it's important they have a nice blend of the product and the artist with the end result. That's critical when you are talking about the development of photos that will be used in various applications," said VanderSchans.

Who does a major international corporation call when they want to launch a new product line, and they need someone as artistically creative and cutting-edge as the new product they are launching?

Michael Grecco, an industry-leading top Commercial Photographer and Celebrity Photographer, that is a go-to choice by major commercial brands.

"When a company of Casio's size calls up and wants to do an advertising launch campaign around one of their new product lines, I already know it's a great product and it's my job to capture the essence and make that product the star," said Grecco.

Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. manufactures and markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products.

"We definitely gave Michael Grecco the opportunity because he is well suited for most environments. One thing that stood out was Michael's flexibility and how easily he adapted to circumstances and situations. He never got tense or thrown for a loop. It was all smooth, seamless and an easy process," VanderSchans said.

"I know that the end result is definitely going to be worth it. And, I'm going to the hero, that's what it comes down to," Casio's VanderSchans beamed as she spoke of her experience working with Grecco.

