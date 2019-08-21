Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - Radial Research Corp. (CSE: RAD) ("Radial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered convertible debt financing for gross proceeds of $500,000. The proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital.

Under the financing, the Company has issued a convertible debenture for $500,000 that accrues interest at 5% per year and matures on August 20, 2021. The amounts owing by the Company under the debenture are convertible into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share at the election of the debentureholder at any time or at the election of the Company on the maturity date, provided however that no amounts owing shall be converted into shares if the conversion of such amounts would result in the debentureholder acquiring beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, voting or equity securities of any class of the Company that, together with the holder's securities of that class prior to such conversion, constitute 10% or more of the outstanding securities of that class. Any securities issued on conversion of the debenture will be subject to a four month hold period expiring December 21, 2019.

The Company also announced that it has issued 100,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.17 per share, expires five years from the date of grant and vests on the date on which the Company and the consultant agree in writing to renew the consulting services agreement between the Company and the consultant following the three month probationary period under the agreement.

About the Company

Radial Research Corp. is a technology company that develops online and download technologies and services, including software, websites and smartphone applications, with its initial focus being a language training smartphone application called "Movie Method". The Company is also seeking other opportunities in internet and smartphone-based technologies. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by telephone at 778.999.7030.

