

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) sued Tesla alleging that its solar panels were responsible for fires at seven stores of the retail giant, according to several media reports citing a court filing in the state of New York.



Walmart reportedly is demanding Tesla to remove the solar panels from more than 240 Walmart locations and to pay damages related to the fires.



The lawsuit alleged breach of contract stemming from 'years of gross negligence and failure to live up to industry standards', the reports said.



The retailer began ordering rooftop panels from Elon Musk's company Solar City in 2010. Tesla acquired Solar City in 2016.



On Sunday, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced in a series of tweets that the company relaunched its solar panel business with rental option in the United States. The customers can order solar system with no long-term contract. Tesla Solar will be launched in Europe next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX