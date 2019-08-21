AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2019 / 04:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 20/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.4477 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53814888 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 17435 EQS News ID: 860653 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2019 22:15 ET (02:15 GMT)