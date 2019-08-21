XCMG Releases New Middle East Series Developed For The Desert.

MUSCAT, Oman, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, a leading Chinese construction manufacturer, has hosted a new product release ceremony in Muscat, Oman to introduce the new Middle East series, including cranes, truck cranes, crawler cranes, tower cranes and aerial work platforms. The ceremony was attended by more than 200 customers and distinguished guests, XCMG's new generation M Model even sold out before the event ended.

Showcasing the strength of Chinese manufacturing and innovative achievements, the new Middle East series will suit the region's dry and sandy climate. Through repeated testing, XCMG's new models can deliver optimal performance in the high temperature and dusty environment under strict safety requirements, such as driving smoothly on dessert terrain and completing high-duty tasks.

"XCMG maintains an "Advanced and Endurable" Gold Standard to applying art of craftwork creation when developing and manufacturing products, especially when customizing equipment for unique geographical environments," said Liu Quan, deputy general manager of XCMG Import & Export Co., Ltd."The Middle East has always been a key market for XCMG internationally, and XCMG hopes to contribute to the Sino-Oman relationship through promoting China's leading manufacturing capabilities, technologies and standards," added Liu Quan.

Mr. Muhammad, who purchased the 85-ton truck crane at the event, said "The outstanding performance of XCMG's products have brought success to our business. And I think the new desert series will bring us the same success in the future."

XCMG entered the Oman market in 2005.

"During the 15 years of cooperation with XCMG, we have both achieved success and forged a profound friendship. XCMG is the top choice for the construction industry and the new series will inject new energy into the market," said Manal Bahwan, a XCMG dealer representative in Oman.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

Please visit: www.xcmg.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Related Links:

http://www.xcmg.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/963428/XCMG_middle_east_series.jpg