

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open on a cautious note Wednesday as investors await the Fed's July policy meeting minutes later in the day for possible clues on further U.S. interest rate cuts.



investors also look ahead to a speech by Fed chairman Jerome Powell at an annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday amid heightened risks to the economic outlook.



On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had to confront China over trade even if it caused short-term harm to the U.S. economy 'because Beijing had been cheating Washington for decades'.



Surprisingly, the comments came hours before his government approved a major $8 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, a move sure to draw Beijing's ire.



Elsewhere, Italy's Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte resigned after blasting his own interior minister, Matteo Salvini, for being 'irresponsible' and following his 'own personal interests' in his push for early elections.



Asian markets followed Wall Street lower as another slide in bond yields sparked fears of a global recession.



The dollar traded flat, helping gold rebound back above $1,500 an ounce. Brent crude futures rose above $60 a barrel for the first time in over a week after data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.



In economic releases, public sector finance data from the U.K. is due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended lower to snap a three-session winning streak as lower Treasury yields weighed on financial stocks, offsetting Home Depot's better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed around 0.7 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent.



European markets fell on Tuesday, with political uncertainty in Italy and Brexit jitters weighing on markets after two successive days of solid gains.



The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.7 percent. The German DAX declined 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.9 percent.



