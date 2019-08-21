Odfjell SE 2Q19: Improved results from Odfjell Tankers as spot and COA rates begin to recover



Highlights for the second quarter of 2019:

• The chemical tanker market continued to improve

• EBITDA of USD 57 million, compared with USD 47 million in 1Q19

• EBITDA of USD 50 million from Odfjell Tankers compared with USD 40 million in 1Q19. Excluding the effect from IFRS 16, Odfjell Tankers EBITDA improved to USD 37 million in 2Q19 vs USD 27 million in 1Q19

• EBITDA of USD 6 million from Odfjell Terminals compared to USD 7 million in 1Q19

• Net result of USD -10 million compared to USD -15 million last quarter

• Spot rates on main trade lanes improved by 7% compared to 1Q19, and Odfjell's COA rates (renewals) are up 6% YTD 2019

"We are pleased to report continued improvements in our results for the second quarter. The improvement in both spot and COA rates are still modest, but we continue to believe that we are at an early stage in the recovery of the chemical tanker market. We expect the next quarter to be slightly affected by seasonal slowdown in the chemical tanker market, but we still expect to report figures in line with the second quarter", said Kristian Mørch, CEO of Odfjell SE.



