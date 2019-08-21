Mindtree Named U.S. Market Leader in IoT Consulting and Services by ISG

Report cites Mindtree's strategic focus on building connected and edge-enabled processes

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been recognized as a 'Leader' in the Consulting and Services quadrant in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens 2019 - "IoT report". Mindtree was also recognized as a 'Rising Star' in the report's Connected Cars quadrant.

The ISG Provider Lens global report evaluates the IoT capabilities of 35 providers across six quadrants: Consulting and Services, Managed Solutions and Services, Connected Cars, Manufacturing, Smart Building and Infrastructure, and IoT Platforms. In addition to the leadership ranking in the U.S. market, ISG named Mindtree a 'Rising Star' for the Consulting and Services quadrant in the global report.

"Mindtree is deeply engaged with its clients to harness the power of the Internet of Things to better connect assets and people, develop new business models and give their business a competitive advantage," said Raj Deshpande, Vice President, Enterprise Reimagination Business at Mindtree. "ISG's recognition is a strong proof point of the value we bring to our clients in delivering new connected experiences through our end-to-end strategy and consulting capabilities."

Mindtree's key IoT strengths cited by the analyst firm include:

Focused services and centers of excellence in the U.S.: More than 40 percent of Mindtree's IoT consulting and services are centered on U.S.-based clients. This is supported by the company's U.S.-based centers of excellence with focused services for key verticals, notably retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, travel, transport and hospitality, high tech, financial services and insurance.

More than 40 percent of Mindtree's IoT consulting and services are centered on U.S.-based clients. This is supported by the company's U.S.-based centers of excellence with focused services for key verticals, notably retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, travel, transport and hospitality, high tech, financial services and insurance. Three-fold connected strategy: Mindtree's strategy for a connected ecosystem revolves around the three principles of key partnership: collaboration with certain providers in the areas of connectivity, automation and devices, and using its own solutions and offerings wherever they meet requirements.

Mindtree's strategy for a connected ecosystem revolves around the three principles of key partnership: collaboration with certain providers in the areas of connectivity, automation and devices, and using its own solutions and offerings wherever they meet requirements. Safety and security services: Mindtree provides application security and has services for assessment and mapping, OS security, patching and patch levels, management and monitoring to keep operating systems up to date in its implementations. It also offers Identity Access Management (IAM) definition and implementation services plus ongoing management and support as part of the authorization and authentication process.

"With its three-pronged strategy of in-house technology innovation, platforms and strategic partnerships, Mindtree serves its customers across geographies and industries with its 'metal to cloud' capability," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The company focuses on 'digital next' in building connected, cognitive and edge-enabled processes, and is a leader in offering cloud-based car infotainment solutions."





The ISG Provider Lens 2019 - "IoT - Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries" research study analyses the relevant software vendors and service providers in the Global market, based on a multi-phased research and analysis process, and positions these providers based on the ISG Research methodology.

Access the full report here: https://www.mindtree.com/about/awards-recognitions/mindtree-recognized-rising-star-iot-consulting-and-services-isg-iot-transformational-services

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital" in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating across 17 countries, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds".

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:

INDIA

Rahul Nag

Mindtree Ltd

+91-9910709833

Rahul.Nag@mindtree.com



UNITED STATES

Erik Arvidson

Matter

+1-978-518-4542

mindtree@matternow.com



EUROPE

Susie Wyeth

Hotwire

+44-20-7608-4657

susie.wyeth@hotwireglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633364/Mindtree_Logo.jpg