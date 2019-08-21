JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stJuly 2019 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st July 2019 US$ 9.88

The NAV at 31July 2019 is $9.88 per share ($9.88 at 30 June 2019). Net investment gains of 1 cent, currency gains of 2 cents and investment income accrued of 2 cents were offset by expenses and finance costs of (4 cents) and movement in the fair value of CULS (1 cent).

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: jzcp@ntrs.com