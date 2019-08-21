Advanced Energy Storage System Market to Reach US$ 211.2 Bn by 2026; Increasing Number of Solar Farms Will Provide Impetus, Says Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Companies Covered in the Advanced Energy Storage System Market Research Report are ABB, AES Corporation, Ecoult Energy Storage Solutions, LG Chem Ltd., Tesla Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Evapco Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Saft Groupe S.A., Hitachi Chems, Sonnen GmbH, and Lockheed Martin.

The global Advanced Energy Storage System Market size is likely to derive growth from the increasing number of solar farms. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Advanced Energy Storage System Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2026," the market was valued at US$ 144.9 Bn. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 211.2 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.82%.

Advanced energy storage system has the ability to enhance electricity grids. The gradual depletion of fossil fuels has created the need to conserve energy on the global platform. This has resulted in a huge emphasis on deployment of several methods of energy harnessing across the world. The adoption of advanced energy storage system can play a major part in enhancing energy storage, thereby improving energy resource utilization. To suffice the needs of the massive global population, it essential to preserve energy and deploy it based on the convenience of end users. Recent advancements in advanced energy storage industry have, therefore, favored the growth of the global Advanced Energy Storage System Market in recent years. The report provides a detailed analysis of several factors that have contributed to the demand for advanced energy storage. Fortune Business Insights forecasts the Advanced Energy Storage System Market values for the period of 2019-2026.

Increasing Number of Solar Farms Will Fuel Demand

The increased awareness regarding global warming and ways to minimize it has given rise to several products that are able to harness solar energy. In a bid to conserve energy, governments across the world are actively engaged in building the right platforms for efficient distribution of solar energy. Solar farms are by far, the most effective ways of harnessing solar energy to generate electricity. Growing number of government subsidies have further attracted the riches and solar farm deployment firms are gaining investor traction. The adoption of advanced energy storage system in solar farms has led to efficient energy harnessing methods. In April 2019, subsidiaries of the China Energy Engineering Corp. initiated two solar farms with the ability to generate a combined 500 MW solar energy. Considering the enormous population in China, this will be a major step towards establishing green energy regions, in a bid to conserve energy. Fortune Business Insights states that the use of advanced energy storage systems in solar plants across the world will have a positive impact on the global market growth in the forthcoming years.

Company Collaborations Will Create Attractive Growth Prospects

The increasing number of company collaborations have created several opportunities for the companies involved. Mergers and acquisitions will help companies generate a substantial amount of Advanced Energy Storage System Market revenue in the coming years. The report highlights a few of the major company mergers and takeovers in recent years and gauges the impact of these M&As on the global market. In 2019, General Electric (GE) signed an agreement with Helios Energy to establish two hybrid solar array systems. GE is expected to witness accelerated gains in the coming years due to this collaboration, which in turn will aid the growth of the global market.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading companies in the global Advanced Energy Storage System Market. A few of the prominent market companies that have established a strong market brand include ABB, AES Corporation, Ecoult Energy Storage Solutions, LG Chem Ltd., Tesla Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Evapco Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Saft Groupe S.A., Hitachi Chems, Sonnen GmbH, and Lockheed Martin.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends - For Major Countries



Latest Technological Advancement



Regulatory Landscape



Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Analysis (MW & US$ Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Technology



Solid State Battery





Flow Battery





Thermal Energy Storage





Pumped Hydro Storage





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application



Residential





Commercial





Industrial





Utility



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region



North America





Latin America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Middle East & Africa

& Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…

