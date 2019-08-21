ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL INCOME TRUST plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Mr Jonathan Cartwright, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, will join the board of British Smaller Companies VCT plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 October 2019.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.