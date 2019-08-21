Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2019

21.08.2019 | 10:31
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 21

ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL INCOME TRUST plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Mr Jonathan Cartwright, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, will join the board of British Smaller Companies VCT plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 October 2019.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.


