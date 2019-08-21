Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, August 21
ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL INCOME TRUST plc
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Mr Jonathan Cartwright, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, will join the board of British Smaller Companies VCT plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 October 2019.
