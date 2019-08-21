Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (SWIH LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 97.0268 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43000 CODE: SWIH LN ISIN: LU1571052304 ISIN: LU1571052304 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIH LN Sequence No.: 17502 EQS News ID: 860841 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2019 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)