Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2019 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.2765 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5789008 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 17512 EQS News ID: 860861 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2019 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)