Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2019 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 108.2558 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1987 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 17507 EQS News ID: 860851 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2019 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)