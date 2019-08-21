Empirix Diagnostix software can fully trace and analyze 5G NSA traffic for Options 3, 3a and 3x

Empirix Inc., a premier global provider of voice and data service assurance solutions, today announced the ability to monitor 5G user and control plane traffic in accordance with 3GPP Release 15 Non-Stand-Alone (NSA) Architecture options 3/3a/3x.

Entrusted to monitor and troubleshoot some of the world's largest networks, Empirix's service assurance platform, Diagnostix, formerly known as E-XMS, is capable of monitoring both hybrid and pure cloud-native 5G networks. This puts Empirix in a unique position to support communication service providers who have identified a migration path for their networks to 5G.

3GPP option 3x is emerging as the preferred choice for service providers who want to leverage previous-generation LTE networks. Largely based on the introduction of 5G Radio Access, this standard allows mobile providers to enhance both Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) for their customers by integrating LTE core networks with non-standalone 5G radio systems. While appealing, this progressive approach creates blind spots and limits visibility across both core and cloud networks.

The Empirix Diagnostix solution provides operators with end-to-end visibility into traffic and network performance across 5G networks, legacy networks and services.

"We are very proud of the fact that our Diagnostix platform has become the industry standard for passive monitoring of fixed and mobile networks. We recognize the critical nature of service assurance for 5G network architectures and the latest release demonstrates our commitment to supporting this rapidly evolving market," stated Franco Messori, Chief Strategy Officer at Empirix.

The newest version of Diagnostix, 6.2.3, can be deployed as either a physical, virtual or hybrid solution and is globally available today. Contact Empirix to learn more.

