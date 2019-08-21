

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, tracking gains elsewhere across Europe after reports that the German government had agreed a draft law largely scrapping the so-called 'Solidarity Surcharge' on income tax to shore up Europe's largest economy.



Investors also kept a close eye on developments in Italy after Giuseppe Conte resigned as Prime Minister, passing the baton over to President Sergio Mattarella to decide whether to call new elections or ask parties to form a new government.



Italian bonds breathed a sigh of relief despite the political upheaval in the country.



Closer home, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to meet German chancellor Angela Merkel later in the day to seek flexibility over the Irish backstop.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 78 points, or 1.10 percent, at 7,203 after closing 0.9 percent lower in the previous session.



Hammerson advanced 1.5 percent after the property development and investment company appointed James Lenton as CFO and Executive Director.



Drugmaker AstraZeneca added 0.7 percent. The company announced final overall survival results from the Phase III NEPTUNE trial of Imfinzi plus tremelimumab in Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer.



GlaxoSmithKline rose around half a percent after submitting a Japanese New Drug Application to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare seeking marketing approval for daprodustat.



Capita surged 3 percent after brokerage Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the stock to 'buy'.



In economic releases, the U.K. budget balance showed a surplus in July, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was in GBP 1.3 billion surplus. Nonetheless, this was smaller by GBP 2.2 billion from July 2018 and also remained below economists' forecast of GBP 2.7 billion.



