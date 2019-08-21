

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.68 billion, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $20.99 billion from $20.89 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.15 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.00 -Revenue (Q2): $20.99 Bln vs. $20.89 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 to $5.65



