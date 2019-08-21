Beijing 2022 Signs EF Education First as Official Language Training Services Exclusive Supplier

ZURICH, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20, 2019, EF Education First (EF) became the Official Language Training Services Exclusive Supplier of Beijing 2022.

At a ceremony held at the Organising Committee's headquarters, Yan Cheng, Director General of Beijing 2022's Human Resources Department, welcomed the new signing and stated, "EF's long history in China and rich experience in providing language services at previous Olympic Games gives us confidence that EF will be a great partner to support our language training efforts for Beijing 2022."

"Beijing 2022 and EF will jointly develop training plans, and organise a range of tailored and practical programmes for our paid staff, National Technical Officials, and volunteers, to help them adopt a global view and enhance their language abilities," Yan added.

"As the Games return to China, EF is honoured to work with the Beijing Organising Committee again. EF's mission of opening the world through education is fully aligned with the Olympic Movement's promotion of international cooperation and cultural exchange. We are excited to continue building a legacy of language learning in China," said EF China CEO Jacob Toren.

EF will draw on its vast experience directly related to the Games to deliver a language training programme in line with 'Olympic Agenda 2020', focusing on legacy and sustainability.

Han Zirong, Full-Time Vice President and Secretary General of Beijing 2022 attended the press conference and issued a certificate to EF.

Since its launch in February 2017, Beijing 2022's Marketing Programme has seen great success. A total of nine Official Partners have been signed so far, including Bank of China, Air China, Yili Group, ANTA, China Unicom, Shougang Group, CNPC, Sinopec Group, and State Grid.

Five Tier-two Official Sponsors have been signed including Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd., Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd., Yihai Kerry Group, Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co., Ltd., and Cultural Investment Holdings.

EF is the first Official Exclusive Supplier Beijing 2022 signed.

About EF Education First (EF)

EF was established in 1965 with the mission of opening the world through education. With more than 600 schools and offices in 50 countries, EF focuses on language learning, educational travel, academic degree programs, and cultural exchange. EF also publishes the world's largest ranking of English skills, the EF English Proficiency Index.

