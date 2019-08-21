

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $938 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $799 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $18.42 billion from $17.78 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q2): $18.42 Bln vs. $17.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.04 to $1.24 Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 to $6.20



