

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output price inflation eased in July, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



Output prices slowed 0.2 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.5 percent increase in June.



Energy prices rose 12.2 percent annually in July, while prices of intermediate goods fell 0.8 percent.



Prices for electricity and water supply rose by 12.6 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, output prices fell 0.1 percent in July, same rate as seen in the previous month.



