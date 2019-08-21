

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia producer price inflation slowed for the seventh straight month in July, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 1.5 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.5 percent rise in June.



Among the main components, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 7.2 percent in July and water supply gained 4.1 percent.



Prices for mining and quarrying, and manufacturing rose by 1.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices rose 4.1 percent in July, while the foreign market prices fell 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent in July.



