High-End Competitiveness Across Automotive Sector Favoring Demand for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode, Details Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has recently published a new assessment titled "Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029", which reviews the global market for lithium-ion battery cathode with a purpose to understand the growth trajectory as well as future prospects until 2029. The report submits that lithium-ion battery cathode sales surpassed 235,439 tons in 2018, corresponding to revenues worth ~US$ 4 Bn. This advancement has been accredited to the surging sales of electric vehicles along with the emergence of innovative lithium-ion generation across the globe.

The purpose of this investigation is to educate readers about the various projections linked to the global lithium-ion battery cathode market. Various market factors are enclosed in order to provide a transparent view of the target market, which includes market background, opportunity assessment, key trends, product innovation, market challenges, value chain analysis, Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and a lot more. According to research findings, the lithium-ion battery cathode market is likely to deliver an impressive CAGR of ~13% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029.

R&D Investments Encouraging Sales of Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode

As per research insights, gain across the lithium-ion battery cathode market are primarily driven by the presence of numerous end-use industries as well as widening application base. In the recent past, there have been prominent strides across the research & development sector concerned with battery materials, such as cathode, anode, separators and electrolyte. Due to significant growth in R&D investments, the demand for cathode material for lithium-ion battery has increased due to rising production and broadening sales, especially among the automakers and consumer electronics companies.

Developing Regions Exhibit Higher Growth Potential

Focusing on the regional market spaces, lithium-ion battery cathode sales are likely to remain concentrated across the traditional markets, i.e. China, South Korea, Japan and the U.S. Some of the strongest production giants are established in these nations, thereby, contributing towards the progress of lithium-ion battery cathode market. As per Fact.MR's decisive analysis, companies would achieve the significant advantage of widening their end-user base along with overall value chain when associated with these regional marketplaces in the near future.

Quite recently, there has been a substantial surge in the demand for lithium-ion battery cathode materials, primarily from the rapidly advancing economies like China, India and Mexico. At present, South Korea is regarded as the leading lithium battery producing country, which is expected to surface lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Competitive Perspective

With the conclusion of the report, readers can receive market acumen associated to key players from the global lithium-ion battery cathode sector. It is mentioned that each of the players active in the target market have been struggling to amalgamate their position by receiving reciprocal advantage through the equivalents linked to M&A activities. Some of the prime companies examined in the report are Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemicals, 3M Company, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp etc. The report assesses these players in terms of key financials, key strategies, key developments and SWOT analysis.

