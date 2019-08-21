Landscaping Products Market Worth $91.9 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global landscaping products market size is expected to reach USD 91.9 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 5.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing importance of outdoor spaces as lounge, entertainment area, outdoor kitchen, etc. is driving the demand for landscaping products, such as plants, water fountain, and gazebos. Renovating outdoor spaces not only brings aesthetics to the infrastructure but also increases its value, which is also one of the key factors responsible for rising demand for these products. Rapidly expanding real estate industry is also expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Planting material segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its market position over the forecasted period. Planting materials include plants, pots and planters, and grass seeds

Commercial sector is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment owing to growing commercial sector across the globe

Moreover, rising focus on increasing the sustainability of the infrastructures will support the market growth in this segment

Key companies in the global landscaping products market are Griffon Corp.; Haddonstone Ltd.; Home Depot Product Authority LLC; Kafka Granite LLC; Lehigh Hanson , Inc.; and Anchor Block Company.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Landscaping Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Planting Material, Hardscaping), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/landscaping-products-market

Thus, rise in the number of residential and commercial projects is supporting the growth of this market. In addition, increasing disposable income levels and awareness about these products in emerging countries are expected to boost the demand further. The residential application segment holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecasted years owing to rising trend of outdoor kitchens etc. North America is projected to account for the largest market share by 2025 owing to rapidly expanding real estate market post-recession in 2008.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to growing target population, disposable income levels, and improving economic condition in the emerging countries of the region. Companies in landscaping products market are undertaking strategic initiatives, such as expanding product portfolio and merger and acquisition. For instance, in 2018, Ecodynamics, Australia's largest landscaping products and services company, merged its sub-brands WeBlow, Aquaseeding, and Mossrock. The company now consists of four divisions spanning landscaping, mulch, services, and the nursery.

Grand View Research has segmented the global landscaping products market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Landscaping Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Ground Coverings



Planting Material



Hardscaping



Outdoor Specialties

Landscaping Products Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Residential



Commercial

Landscaping Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Consumer Goods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Electric Guitars Market - Increasing awareness regarding music enthusiasm among the millennials is projected to be a key factor in expanding the market size.

Increasing awareness regarding music enthusiasm among the millennials is projected to be a key factor in expanding the market size. Barley Flakes Market - The global barley flakes market size was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2018. Shifting consumer preferences towards healthy and nutritious on-the-go snacks as a result of their convenience features are expected to boost the industry growth in the coming years.

The global barley flakes market size was valued at in 2018. Shifting consumer preferences towards healthy and nutritious on-the-go snacks as a result of their convenience features are expected to boost the industry growth in the coming years. Gas & Electric Pressure Cooker Market - The global gas and electric pressure cooker market size was valued at USD 6.19 billion in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 7.11% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Rising preference from urban population leading a busy lifestyle is projected to fuel the growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg