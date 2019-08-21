A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on the flourishing future of ecommerce in Canada. In this blog, experts at Infiniti have identified important facts about the Canadian ecommerce space for companies that want to establish themselves in the future of ecommerce in Canada.

The ecommerce sector continues to gain momentum in Canada, giving the future of ecommerce in the region a positive signal for growth. According to Infiniti's industry experts, approximately eight in ten Canadians shop online and are buying more often, more items, and across product categories. Although Canadians generally like to shop from Canadian retailers, the availability of varieties on cross-border websites is attracting shoppers to these platforms as well. The future of ecommerce in Canada will largely rely on enhanced buying experiences that are rooted to personalization, convenience, and a consistent, timely buying experience across all channels.

Future of ecommerce in Canada

Falling shipping time and prices

Increased online spending in Canada is largely fueled by the decreasing shipping costs in the country. With many major online retailers now offering free or affordable shipping on a large variety of products, Canadian shoppers can purchase online more frequently and without having to shell out excess money.

Developing omni-channel capabilities

Majority of the Canadian population are located in urban areas. Furthermore, the prices of coast to coast shipping are rising. As a result, we can expect to see more omni-channel initiatives in the future of ecommerce in Canada. New ecommerce trends including ship-to-store and store pickup have worked well with Canadian shoppers and helped shoppers become more accustomed to shopping online without immediately compromising on the brick and mortar store experience.

Weak Canada dollar and cross-border purchases

Ecommerce companies in Canada are including products outside their traditional product scope into their offerings. One of the key reasons behind this is the weakening Canadian dollar against other currencies. This has resulted in fewer cross-border orders as it will cost more with the current unfavorable currency exchange rates for Canadian customers. Moreover, the shipping costs of importing from another country would also prove to be higher.

