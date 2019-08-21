Crypto.com Launches Additional Security Measures - 2FA and Insurance on Crypto Assets

New security webpage outlines commitment to customers

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com , the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announces a range of enhanced security measures including Two Factor Authentication (2FA) for certain transactions, insurance of digital assets, and launch of a new Security Page https://crypto.com/en/security that outlines its commitment to maintaining industry-leading security standards.

Two Factor Authentication:

Two Factor Authentication (2FA) is now available in the Crypto.com mobile app. The implementation of 2FA provides Crypto.com's app users with an additional layer of security providing options to enable 2FA for sending and withdrawal of crypto, as well as wallet address whitelisting. Additionally, users' 2FA tokens will automatically sync to any new device they authorize. And, if a device is lost, stolen, or retired, users can deauthorize it from any authorized device. For more information about 2FA, here. Crypto.com will continue to update 2FA and more granular features will be released in the near future.

Crypto Asset Insurance:

Crypto.com has secured coverage for up to US$100 million in insurance for digital assets in cold storage from a global leader in protecting customers' assets to safeguard against theft or direct loss. 100% of Crypto.com customer's digital assets are stored in cold storage.

Security Page:

Crypto.com is launching a new comprehensive information webpage to provide details on the company's security measures. Security is a key differentiator in financial services and Crypto.com will seek to be a leader in providing a higher standard of security measures in order to provide users peace of mind that their funds are safe with Crypto.com.

Crypto.com has continuously improved its security measures since the company's inception. Crypto.com is one of the first cryptocurrency companies in the world and the first cryptocurrency wallet application, to achieve the coveted ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750079/Crypto_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/963565/Crypto_Security_Webpage.jpg