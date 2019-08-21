

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google announced the worldwide availability of its lightweight, fast search app Google Go.



In a blog post, the search engine giant said at just over 7MB, the app uses less storage and memory and helps users access information even with an unstable connection. If the user loses connectivity when using Google Go, it will remember the place and even retrieve search results once back online.



Google Go has been available in a few countries and on Android Go edition devices from 2017. At the time of its initial launch, the data-friendly search app was intended for users mainly in emerging markets where people have lower-end mobile devices or slow internet connections.



The app is now available on the Play Store around the world for all Android devices using Lollipop and above.



Google Go features Lens to help the users to read, translate and search the words by pointing camera towards those words. The app also offers an AI-powered read-out-loud feature that lets one listen to any web page, with words highlighted as they're read.



Google Go is one of the many Go-branded apps introduced by Google targeting people at emerging markets with weak devices and connection.



Google had earlier introduced storage app Files Go, the expansion of YouTube Go, Gmail Go, and Gallery Go to organize photos. It also produces Android Go mobile operating system.



