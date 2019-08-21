BAE Systems officially opened offices in the new Georgia Cyber Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony this week, growing its presence in Augusta and furthering its commitment to innovation. The company values the area's highly skilled workforce and proximity to key customers. Located on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation in downtown Augusta, the Cyber Center is home to both commercial cyber companies and a number of cybersecurity and technology training programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005214/en/

BAE Systems officially opened offices in the new Georgia Cyber Center on August 20, 2019. Cutting the ribbon on the company's new location in Augusta were (left to right) Susan Parr, CEO of the Augusta Chamber of Commerce, Eric Toler, Executive Director, Georgia Cyber Center, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Paul Lynch, Constituent Services Representative and Military Liaison for U.S. Representative Rick Allen, Al Whitmore, President of BAE Systems' Intelligence and Security sector, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., Nancy Bobbitt, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, and Jessica Hayes, Deputy Chief of staff for U.S. Representatives Jody Hice. Photograph by Rhian Swain, Red Wolf Advertising

Present at the ribbon cutting were Al Whitmore, president of BAE Systems' Intelligence and Security sector and Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Intelligence Solutions business. Also on hand were, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., Susan Parr, CEO of the Augusta Chamber of Commerce and representatives of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson and U.S. Representatives Rick Allen and Jody Hice.

"We're incredibly excited about our partnership with the Georgia Cyber Center and continuing to grow our workforce in the Augusta and Ft. Gordon areas," said Jungck. "The potential for collaboration, innovation, and mentorship that comes from sharing a campus with some of the brightest minds in cybersecurity today is truly limitless."

The opening of BAE Systems' offices within the Cyber Center marks an expansion of their existing work in the area. The company currently has more than 400 employees in Fort Gordon and Augusta providing advanced analytics and information assurance mission support. BAE Systems is a leading provider of secure IT support and services for the U.S. Army in the region, and a trusted partner on critical national security programs.

As a leader in secure cloud services and systems integration, BAE Systems is excited to continue work on its key initiatives in Augusta. At the grand opening, the company showcased some of its competitive technology solutions. Project Sunday, the company's solution for a secure work/life balance for employees with sensitive missions, is among the cybersecurity programs the company will continue to work on with its Cyber Center partners. Also on display and discussed with collaborators were the company's Robotic Operations Center and Machine Assisted Analytics program.

BAE Systems delivers a broad range of services and solutions enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve. Click here to learn more about career opportunities in the Fort Gordon/Augusta, Georgia area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005214/en/

Contacts:

Kristin Gossel

Vice President, Communications

Intelligence Security

Phone: 1 703-873-1785

kristin.gossel@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc