The global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 3.14 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors. Also, the growth in the number of dentists and dental practices to further boost the growth of the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market.

There has been a significant rise in the prevalence of chronic dental conditions over the years, mainly due to various risk factors, including poor oral hygiene, stress, diabetes, alcohol use, and tobacco consumption. The increase in the incidence of dental conditions is driving the demand for dental services, thereby fueling the growth of the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market.

The number of practicing dentists in several countries has been increasing significantly over the years. This can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing number of enrollments in dental schools, availability of financial aid programs for dental students, and the increasing demand for dental services. With the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, the demand for dental practitioners is expected to increase further. Thus, the growth in the number of dentists and dental practices will directly impact the growth of the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

3M

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann

Midmark

PLANMECA

Market Segmentation by Product:

The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Dental systems and equipment

Dental radiology equipment

Key Regions for the Dental diagnostics and surgical equipment Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

